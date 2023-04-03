The controversial Institute for State Politics (IfS) in Schnellroda (Saxony-Anhalt) and the associated supporting association for state politics eV may continue to be listed in the state’s 2020 report for the protection of the constitution under the heading “right-wing extremism”. According to a February decision by the Administrative Court of Magdeburg published on Monday, there is no legal objection to the nomination. The institute and association are pursuing anti-constitutional efforts, it was said in justification. The sponsoring association had filed a complaint against the inclusion in the report for the protection of the constitution. (AZ: 1 B 220/2)

The institute, which was founded in 2000 by the right-wing publisher and publicist Götz Kubitschek, among others, is considered the think tank of the New Right. According to the court, the statutes provide indications of efforts directed against the free and democratic basic order. The preservation of the German people in their ethno-cultural identity is pursued. According to the administrative court, the decision is final.

The institute and association are concerned with preserving the unchanging identity of the German people, so that foreigners cannot become part of this people through integration. The court ruled that this was incompatible with the Basic Law and the constitution of the state of Saxony-Anhalt.