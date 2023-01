A garbage man died this morning in Parma in via Traversetolo, near Botteghino, hit by a car.

The tragedy occurred shortly after six while the worker was busy collecting waste with the garbage truck.

Traffic police officers are reconstructing the dynamics of the fatal accident.

The 118 soldiers were brought to the scene of the accident and could not do anything but ascertain the death of the man.

Traffic interrupted in the stretch affected by the accident.