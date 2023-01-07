Modena, 7 January 2023 – A pink brapartly burned and with the band closure, lying on a pile of ashes. This is what ‘appeared’ yesterday a few steps away from that countryside area between two lakesa Pit of Concordia where the charred body of Ravarino’s young mother was found on 18 November Alice Neri. A macabre discovery that immediately attracted our attention and which, perhaps, could provide useful elements for the investigation if it were ascertained that it belonged to the victim. The garment was lying on a pile of rubbish incinerated: traces of plastic, paper and bottles. It is a pink bra with a band closure. Part of the garment burned and next there is another flap of fuchsia fabric. As known, unfortunately, the victim’s body was found completely charred inside the trunk of his Ford Fiesta set on fire. It is therefore unlikely that only that garment was not incinerated, like the victim’s handbag or all the other items she wore.

Yet the husband – Nicholas Negrini – does not exclude that that bra could really belong to his wife, since it was an item of clothing similar to the ones she used to wear. Now the carabinieri could analyze the undergarment, also to exclude any connection with the heinous crime and, consequently, the presence of any traces and fingerprints. Meanwhile the lawyer Roberto Ghini, legal defender of Mohamed Gaaloulthe Tunisian locked up in prison and the main suspect in the murder of the 32-year-old, points out that he is considering whether or not to present a request to the review court.

“I did not say that I will ask for release and I won’t go into the merits of the allegations – underlines Ghini – the situation is complex. I asked for permission to have a copy of the videos from that night: there will be dozens of hours of footage. I asked for footage from 17 cameras but there may be more than what is evidenced in the records. However, I do not judge the circumstantial framework – continues Ghini – I suggested to my client, during the interrogation, to make use of the right not to answer in order to wait greater analysis of acts and videos which, in fact, have not yet been produced. Before answering, therefore, we will look at videos and telephone interceptions. The request for re-examination will also have the purpose of ‘discovery’, or rather that of obtaining the filing of several documents, all those on which the measure is based but also those possibly in favor of the suspect”.