After progressing through Kometa Brno, the Vítkovic hockey players were given two days off by coach Miloš Holána. Since Thursday, however, they have been diligently preparing for the semi-final against Hradec Králové. They will start on Tuesday in Ostrava (from 5:30 p.m.), on the same ice, and the second game of the series will be played on Wednesday at the same time. Vítkovice leads for the first time in his career in the playoffs as captain Dominik Lakatoš.

