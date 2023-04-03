Home World “Locochona”, the collaboration between Cariño and Girl Ultra
World

“Locochona”, the collaboration between Cariño and Girl Ultra

by admin
“Locochona”, the collaboration between Cariño and Girl Ultra

the trio Dear has released “Locochona”, his new single with the Mexican singer Girl Ultra. The word that gives the song its title comes from the country of the collaborating artist and refers to a daring person, something that fits perfectly with the group’s attitude when it comes to talking and composing about romantic love in its different forms. The song is in indie-pop and is very direct and catchy, with a mixture of mischief and sweetness that are one of the band’s strongest characteristics.

“Locochona” is a single that fuses pop-rock guitars and drums with a synth-pop synthesizer, thus moving away from other more mellow compositions that the trio has. Girl Ultra usually works with a sound that is closer to the R&B genre, but has adapted perfectly to the style of Dear, becoming one more member of the group for one day and thus contributing their melodies and their escape language. This new collaboration confirms the desire of the group to expand among the sounds and show their personality to the Latin American public.

See also  Australian flu in Italy, from symptoms to vaccine: what you need to know about the virus

You may also like

Iran, no university for unveiled female students

That’s why Sanna Marin didn’t lose Finland, she...

mega red star live broadcast livestream | Sport

Dismissal of McDonald’s workers in America | Info

I work at the Circumetnea Railway, the competition...

Messina Denaro, the medical adviser and the Palermo...

Venezuelans in Brazil, the challenge of hospitality

Socialism and equality according to Aldo Schiavone –...

Bologna-Udinese / Jaka Bijol doesn’t fit: “We had...

Udinese Market | Deulofeu-Tottenham: hot situation! At the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy