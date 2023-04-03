the trio Dear has released “Locochona”, his new single with the Mexican singer Girl Ultra . The word that gives the song its title comes from the country of the collaborating artist and refers to a daring person, something that fits perfectly with the group’s attitude when it comes to talking and composing about romantic love in its different forms. The song is in indie-pop and is very direct and catchy, with a mixture of mischief and sweetness that are one of the band’s strongest characteristics.

“Locochona” is a single that fuses pop-rock guitars and drums with a synth-pop synthesizer, thus moving away from other more mellow compositions that the trio has. Girl Ultra usually works with a sound that is closer to the R&B genre, but has adapted perfectly to the style of Dear, becoming one more member of the group for one day and thus contributing their melodies and their escape language. This new collaboration confirms the desire of the group to expand among the sounds and show their personality to the Latin American public.