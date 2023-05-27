Cousin De Diomedes Díaz was electrocuted in the patio of his house

Eduardo Urrutia Maestre was found lifeless in his home located on Calle 13 A, in the Cañahuate neighborhood of Valledupar.

This 60-year-old man was alone when he received an electric shock that left him lying in the patio of his house. His neighbors found out what happened when they heard a loud scream from the victim, so they were alerted and notified the authorities.

Luis Eduardo Urrutia González, son of the victim, reported that his father lived with another of his sons in the building where the tragedy occurred, but at the time of the events he was alone.

Urrutia Maestre’s body was found on the ground and in his hand he was holding a broom, which had a piece of wire at the bottom, which could have caused the accident, however, the case is a matter of investigation for the authorities.

It was learned from the victim that he owned a plot located between the municipalities of Bosconia and El Copey, where he worked the land. His relatives indicated that he was the first cousin of the late Vallenato singer, Diomedes Díaz.

