News

In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia 1,471 positivity to Covid were ascertained from 6,263 swabs. In detail: 279 infections from 1,820 molecular swabs and 1,192 from 4,443 antigenic swabs.

There were also 5 deaths: 4 in Udine and 1 in Trieste. 9 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 218 in the other wards.

The incidence over 7 days (per 100 thousand inhabitants) is equal to 755.5. The data was communicated by the Central Health, Social Policies and Disability Directorate of the Region.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg 503,033 positivity have been ascertained, while the deaths have been 5,452.

