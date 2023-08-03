COVID-19 Cases on the Rise: The Summer Surge and Its Impact on Preventative Measures, Travel, and Schools

Title: Surge in COVID-19 Cases Anticipated This Summer, but Less Severe than Previous Waves, Experts Warn

(CNN) – Recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that the United States might be heading towards a surge in COVID-19 cases this summer, albeit not as significant as in previous years. Several key indicators, including test positivity, emergency department visits, and hospital admissions, are on the rise, raising concerns among health experts.

To gain insights into the potential reasons behind this increase and its implications, CNN’s medical analyst, Dr. Leana Wen, spoke with Dr. Leana Wen, an ER physician, and a Professor of Health Policy and Management at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health.

Dr. Wen explains that the cyclical nature of the coronavirus may be contributing to this uptick in cases during the summer. Each summer since the pandemic began, the United States has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 infections, followed by relatively calmer periods before another surge. This pattern could continue, with multiple waves of infections occurring each year.

One potential reason for the summer surge is the tendency for people to gather indoors to escape the heat. This observation aligns with previous increases in infections during holiday seasons when gatherings occur indoors.

Importantly, Dr. Wen emphasizes that this current increase does not appear to be linked to the emergence of a new variant. All existing variants are descendants of the omicron strain, which first emerged in late 2021.

Addressing concerns about the severity of the situation, Dr. Wen notes that individuals who are generally healthy and have been fully vaccinated or have previously had COVID-19 are unlikely to experience severe illness if they contract the virus. While the risk of long-term symptoms remains, many individuals have decided to resume pre-pandemic activities since they are well-protected against serious illness.

However, older adults and those with underlying medical conditions should take extra precautions. These individuals should ensure they are up to date with their vaccine boosters and consult with their healthcare providers about treatment options in case they contract the virus. Considering the high risk, wearing a high-quality mask, such as N95, KN95, or KF94, in crowded indoor settings is also recommended.

Regarding a potential return to mask-wearing for everyone, Dr. Wen states that top-down requirements like mask mandates should be reserved for true emergencies, which the US is not currently facing. However, individuals who wish to protect themselves can choose to wear masks, even if others around them are not doing so.

In terms of summer plans and travel, Dr. Wen suggests that those at high risk of infection consider modifying their plans rather than canceling them entirely. This includes wearing masks during flights, dining outdoors, and opting for outdoor gatherings. It is crucial for travelers to be prepared and have a plan in case they contract COVID-19, such as carrying at-home test kits and knowing where to access treatments.

Regarding COVID-19 vaccine boosters, most individuals can likely wait until the release of the updated booster targeting the dominant strains in late September or early October. However, those in the high-risk category who have not received their bivalent booster should consult with their healthcare providers to consider getting the current booster now and then the new XBB-targeted booster in about five months.

Dr. Wen reassures that while the current surge in cases may be cause for concern, it should not significantly impact the start of the school year. The severity of the current wave is lower than previous ones, and indicators such as sewage virus levels suggest that the surge may be leveling off. Safeguarding the most vulnerable individuals while minimizing disruptions for the majority remains a sensible approach for schools and society as a whole.

With the delta variant still posing a threat, health experts urge the public to stay informed, follow recommended guidelines, and prioritize the safety of themselves and those around them.

