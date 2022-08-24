Listen to the audio version of the article

The political elections of 25 September are upon us and the question of the rules on the isolation of positives at Covid and how to vote safely is once again hovering over the vote. Rules that will not change, as confirmed by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, on Saturday 20 August at the Cl Meeting in Rimini. “It is a precautionary fact that if a person is positive he does not go around. I think this is still a correct rule at this time, ”the minister said.

All urns

Therefore, the issue of guaranteeing the vote to all and in safety returns. For the election day of last June 12, a government decree provided for ad hoc rules for voting for positive voters, hospitalized or in isolation at home.

The opinion of the experts

According to the virologist of the State University and medical director of the Galeazzi Hospital in Milan, Fabrizio Pregliasco, we need to find “ways to allow everyone to vote”. “I think – he said – that we can find ways: just as you can go and get a swab in the pharmacy while having the symptoms, a positive can be carefully managed to ensure hygiene and the right to vote”. And on isolation, we must also think in Italy of getting to shorten the times but, underlines Pregliasco “we are still in a phase in which we have to grit our teeth”.

“It was a mistake not to change the rules and to face the current situation in the same way we adopted in July, when there were more than 2 million positive people”, says the director of the San Martino infectious disease clinic. of Genoa, Matteo Bassetti. “We must give the opportunity to let the asymptomatic out with the mask”, he says, stressing that one cannot tell a citizen “that he cannot cast his vote for the next 5 years because he is positive for a virus that is objectively different today for its clinical consequences, also thanks to vaccination ».

The director of the Medical Statistics and Molecular Epidemiology Unit of the Campus Bio-Medico of Rome proposes the obligatory mask at the polls (on the election day of 12 June last year), Massimo Ciccozzi.