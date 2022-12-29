In the last 48 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia there have been 1419 new cases and 14 deaths (to which two have occurred in recent weeks).

In detail, 235 new infections were detected on 3,077 molecular swabs. Furthermore, 5,602 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 1,184 cases have been detected.

There are 8 people hospitalized in intensive care while 233 patients are hospitalized in other wards. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

The deaths of 16 people were recorded (including two previous ones) according to the following territorial subdivision: 4 in Trieste; 9 in Udine; 2 in Pordenone; 1 in Gorizia.

The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,844, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,465 in Trieste, 2,719 in Udine, 1,130 in Pordenone and 530 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 564,986 people have tested positive.