On December 28, the Standing Committee of the Xuzhou Municipal Party Committee held a meeting to listen to the report on the preparations for the second session of the 17th Municipal People’s Congress and the second session of the 16th CPPCC, and to study the arrangement of indicators for the city’s national economic and social development plans in 2023. . Song Lewei, secretary of the Xuzhou Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting studied and agreed in principle to the city’s national economic and social development plan indicator arrangement in 2023. After fully affirming the completion of this year’s major economic indicators, the meeting pointed out that next year will be the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is of great significance and responsibility to do a good job in economic work next year. It is necessary to effectively unify thoughts and actions in the economic work conferences of the Central Committee and the Provincial Party Committee, give full play to the guiding role of the arrangement of planned indicators, guide the whole city to make greater efforts to make up for shortcomings and strengths, consolidate and strengthen the foundation of the real economy, and promote market players to improve their performance. Invigorate confidence, stimulate vitality, accelerate the construction of a modern economic system, strive to create “343” innovative industrial clusters, and comprehensively promote the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Xuzhou. It is necessary to effectively grasp the decomposition and implementation of the plan indicators, clarify the main body of responsibility, time nodes and specific measures, ensure the high-quality completion of various annual goals and tasks, and strive to create a new situation in Xuzhou’s modernization.

The meeting studied the relevant documents of the Economic Work Conference of the Municipal Party Committee. The meeting emphasized that to do a good job in next year’s economic work, we must work hard to “improve confidence”, properly solve the blockages and difficulties faced in economic operation, effectively solve the difficulties and problems faced by market players, effectively boost market expectations, and fully promote the overall economic operation. Improvement, to achieve an effective improvement in quality and a reasonable increase in quantity. It is necessary to anchor the goal of “steady growth”, with a sense of urgency and a sense of mission that seizes the day and night, and make every effort to achieve the best results. It is necessary to “prevent risks” like walking on thin ice, always maintain the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, go all out to prevent and defuse risks in key areas, and firmly hold the bottom line of no systemic risks.

The meeting studied and discussed relevant documents of the Second Session of the 17th Municipal People’s Congress and the Second Session of the 16th CPPCC. The meeting pointed out that the Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee, the municipal government, the Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference, the municipal court, and the municipal procuratorate’s party group should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and deeply understand the “two establishments” Decisive significance, continuously improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution. It is necessary to closely follow the general requirements for the overall positioning of the central city of Huaihai Economic Zone in high-quality construction, identify key tasks and key measures, and strive to make the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Xuzhou fully present a realistic picture that is impressive and sensible. In accordance with the general requirements of party building in the new era, we must continue to rectify formalism and bureaucracy, earnestly do a good job in building a clean and honest party, and make new and greater contributions to comprehensively promoting the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Xuzhou.

The meeting listened to the report on the preparatory work for the second session of the 17th Municipal People’s Congress and the second session of the 16th CPPCC. The meeting pointed out that all departments at all levels should improve their political positions, effectively unify their thoughts and actions with the deployment requirements of the central government, provincial and municipal committees, and promote the smooth convening and success of the conference with full political enthusiasm and high spirits. It is necessary to carefully organize preparations, strengthen overall coordination and coordination, and do a good job in document drafting, conference affairs guarantee, and epidemic prevention and control in an orderly manner, so as to ensure that the organization and arrangement of the conference are thorough and meticulous. It is necessary to effectively strengthen the leadership of the party, strengthen the supervision of meetings and disciplines, insist on frugal meetings, pragmatism and efficiency, and ensure that the general meeting has a good atmosphere and a new atmosphere.

The meeting studied and agreed in principle to the “Master Plan for the Construction of Beautiful Xuzhou (2021-2035)”. The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, unswervingly follow the path of ecological priority and green development, and take multiple measures to create a high-value ecology. It is necessary to lay a solid foundation for the construction of beautiful Xuzhou, continue to fight in depth to defend the blue sky, clear water, and pure land, accelerate the construction of beautiful pastoral villages and beautiful civilized homes, actively promote green and low-carbon lifestyles, and continuously build a green foundation for the construction of beautiful Xuzhou. It is necessary to further refine the annual work tasks, clarify the timetable, mission statement, and road map, and conduct regular assessments to ensure that the beautiful blueprint for the construction of beautiful Xuzhou becomes a vivid reality.

The meeting also studied other matters.(Reporter Wei Ning)