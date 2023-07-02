Treuchtlingen | Car drives into the Möhrenbach

Perhaps this novice driver mistook his car for an amphibious vehicle. An 18-year-old drove into the Möhrenbach near Treuchtlingen. According to the police, it was a driving error that threw the 18-year-old off the road. Then it went over a meadow into the Möhrenbach. The young man was not injured. The Treuchtlingen fire brigade and the water management office then ensured that the environmental damage remained small, according to the police. The property damage is likely to be around 6,000 euros.

