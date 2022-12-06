UDINE. There are 1,308 new cases of coronavirus positivity registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia on Tuesday 6 December, with the regional bulletin on Covid also reporting the deaths of 4 people.

In detail, 174 new infections were detected out of 2,301 molecular swabs, while a further 1,134 cases emerged from the 5,425 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 4 people hospitalized in intensive care while 291 patients hospitalized in other departments.

4 people died today: 2 in Udine and 2 in Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,729, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,439 in Trieste, 2,668 in Udine, 1,100 in Pordenone and 522 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 552,526 people have tested positive.