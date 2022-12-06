Home News Covid in Fvg: 1,308 new infections and 4 deaths
News

Covid in Fvg: 1,308 new infections and 4 deaths

by admin
Covid in Fvg: 1,308 new infections and 4 deaths

UDINE. There are 1,308 new cases of coronavirus positivity registered in Friuli Venezia Giulia on Tuesday 6 December, with the regional bulletin on Covid also reporting the deaths of 4 people.

In detail, 174 new infections were detected out of 2,301 molecular swabs, while a further 1,134 cases emerged from the 5,425 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 4 people hospitalized in intensive care while 291 patients hospitalized in other departments.

4 people died today: 2 in Udine and 2 in Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,729, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,439 in Trieste, 2,668 in Udine, 1,100 in Pordenone and 522 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 552,526 people have tested positive.

See also  Deputies to the Guangdong People's Congress suggested that the unvaccinated be given a blue code | Guangdong Province | Vaccination | Netizens

You may also like

Unlawfully connects to electricity and threatens the police:...

Hangzhou Market Supervision and Administration Bureau issued a...

School, Valditara: “Soon a circular against cell phones...

Giorgetti: we don’t share the pessimism of the...

Seventh Vittone, if knitting makes you feel good

Pier Ferdinando Casini elected President of the Italian...

admirable! 92-year-old grandmother sells clothes on the street...

Treviso, IGP radicchio market exhibition

Ordinary patients can observe and treat these drugs...

La Maddalena, boat against the rocks: two dead...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy