News

by admin
UDINE. 934 new cases of Covid positivity emerged on Friday 5 August, with the regional bulletin on Covid which also records the deaths of two people.

In detail, 160 positivity were found on 1,894 molecular swabs, while another 774 emerged from the 3,693 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

In the last 24 hours, as mentioned, 2 deaths were recorded: 1 in Pordenone and 1 in Gorizia.

There are 3 people admitted to intensive care, while there are 259 positive patients hospitalized in other departments.

In the last seven days, the incidence rate of infections in the region is equal to 644.9 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the infections recorded in Friuli Venezia Giulia are a total of 458,911, while deaths have risen to 5,276.

