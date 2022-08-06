To fight cellulite does it work to consume liters of coffee or does it make the situation worse by obtaining the opposite effect? To understand if coffee can promote cellulite, it is first necessary to recognize its nutritional values ​​as well as its contraindications, if any. We know that coffee is an exciting drink but it is also an excellent source of antioxidants.

These substances can have a positive impact on the skin and its appearance. The benefits of coffee come from compounds called caffeic acid and phenolic acids. Regular consumption of these caffeinated beverages has been shown to reduce the risk of developing various diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cancer.

However, there is also another side of the coin when it comes to the effects of coffee on the skin: excess sugar, artificial flavors and additives can have a negative effect if consumed excessively and unregulated. The secret lies in balancing so that you can enjoy its benefits and minimize contraindications.

Good news for the skin

Regular consumption of coffee can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and may even improve the appearance of the skin. There is a link between coffee consumption and reducing the risk of developing wrinkles, especially in the facial area. This is especially true for people who consume 2 or more cups of coffee per day.

One of the reasons coffee might improve skin health is that caffeine stimulates blood flow. This means that it helps transport nutrients and oxygen to the skin and remove waste. Furthermore, the presence of antioxidants prevent skin and cellular aging.

The benefits of coffee do not end with the reduction of wrinkles. Coffee is known to help reduce stretch marks. The drink is a rich source of caffeine that has been shown to reduce the appearance of stretch marks by 50%. This is because caffeine promotes the production of collagen, which helps the skin to grow back stronger and thicker.

Coffee can also be used as an exfoliating agent that removes dead skin cells faster, leaving the skin soft and smooth. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, coffee can also help fight skin infections such as acne, psoriasis and eczema.

Coffee can help fight cellulite

The caffeine contained in coffee reduces the appearance of cellulite by improving blood flow thanks to the anti-inflammatory effect we mentioned earlier. In addition, it also acts as a diuretic, which means that it increases the frequency of urination and eliminates toxins from the body faster.

Caffeine has been shown to reduce the appearance of cellulite by an average of 22% after 6 weeks of daily consumption as it eliminates the amount of fat and stimulates the release of fat from fat cells. Coffee can be an amazing tool for reducing the appearance of cellulite, but it can also be harmful if consumed in excess. Too much caffeine, especially if you already have high blood pressure, can in fact make you retain more water and make cellulite worse.