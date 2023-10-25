Preparations for Away Match Disrupted by Heavy Rain: Sampdoria Takes Precautions

Sampdoria Prepares for Rainy Away Match against Südtirol

Heavy rain showers in Bogliasco did not deter Sampdoria from their preparations for their upcoming away match against Südtirol this Saturday. Andrea Pirlo and his coaching staff took precautionary measures and adjusted the team’s training pace accordingly.

On Tuesday, the players were split into two groups at the “Mugnaini” training center. Those who were most involved in the previous match against Cosenza focused on a series of stretches on the upper pitch. Meanwhile, the remaining players trained in the gym to maintain their fitness levels.

Several players, including Antonio Barreca, Lorenzo Malagrida, Nicola Murru, Estanislau Pedrola, and Petar Stojanovic, were seen dividing their time between the gym and physiotherapy. It seems that the coaching staff is carefully managing their recovery and ensuring they are fit for the upcoming match.

Despite the unfavorable weather conditions, the team remains determined to perform well in the away match against Südtirol. They are aware of the challenges that lie ahead and are working hard to overcome them.

The team is expected to continue their preparations with an afternoon training session on Wednesday. As they face Südtirol this weekend, Sampdoria hopes to secure a victory and maintain their strong position in their league.

