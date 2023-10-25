Rolling mill on the Muson in operation for the first time – News

The expansion tank on the Muson dei Sassi stream, built by the Veneto Region to secure the coastal territories, has come into operation for the first time between the municipalities of Riese Pio X and Fonte, in the province of Treviso. This was announced by the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia. “In the week in which we remember the fifth anniversary of the Vaia storm – he observes – the news of the entry into operation of the Muson dei Sassi stream’s rolling tank makes us truly proud. We rolled up our sleeves, planned and implemented impressive works of hydrogeological defense which today allow our Region to look with greater serenity at climate changes and the continuous even extreme atmospheric phenomena that frequently affect our territories”.



Given the hydrometric level recorded this morning on the watercourse which in Castelfranco reached 2.30 metres, a state of attention was triggered and, with the Region, through the Civil Engineers, having the functioning water station at its disposal, although not yet tested, It was decided to put it into operation to test the functionality of the work in order to mitigate the effect of today’s intense rains.



