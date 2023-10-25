Memorial Day of the Dead Festival in Latin America – MONDO MODA

O Day of the Dead Festival will take place on November 4th and 5th at the Memorial da América Latina (Gates 05 and 02). With a Mariachi performance (Reyes Azteca, SP Brasil and Zarate), an Altar dos Muertos exhibition, a costume contest, a lucha libre ring and lots of Mexican cuisine with tacos, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, margaritas and much more.

Day of the Dead and Mexican Tacos Festival @ Rafa Guirro

And for those who want to get into the party mood, the event will bring together more than 10 artistic makeup professionals to transform your face into a beautiful Mexican skull with prices starting at R$30.00.

In addition to the typical foods and dances of the Latin country, the event will include hamburgers, crepes, sweets, churros, pastries, skewers, among others.

Da Gastronomia

Of the Mexican dishes, the highlights will be the most diverse burritos, such as: Guaquita (Tortilla, rice, chilli, guacamole, boneless thigh, tomato, red onion and cheese, Bacon and sour cream), Diferentito (Tortilla, cheese, cheddar, tomato, onion, bacon, guacamole and spicy sausage, lettuce + parsley sauce, Vegetarian Maraca (Tortilla, cheese, cheddar, rice, red beans, Japanese cucumber, tomato, onion and lettuce and sour cream), Casalzito Portion (Fries, Nachos, Chilli, Guacamole and Cheddar.

Chicken tamales with Mexican rice @ disclosure.jpg

They will also have: Papa Rellena (a type of croquette), Tamales (which resembles a tamale, but comes from Aztec cuisine) and Quesadillas (Cheese, Meat and even Pork).

From the drinks Frozen Margarita, Chicha Morada (a non-alcoholic purple corn drink typical of Peru, but also used in many other countries) and beers of the most diverse types.

For vegetarians and vegans, there will be options such as vegan Chimichangas: three golden wheat tortilla burritos with succulent vegan pork Lennon’s savory pork chilorio, lettuce, tomato and taqueria salsa; Te Quiero Mucho Combo 3 tacos, 3 burritos, 3 quesadillas and nachos (with vegan cheese among the options), Vegan drumsticks of jackfruit, shimeji and broccoli with corn and peas, Double of mushroom tacos with chipotle and pumpkin, guacachilli, pickles red onion, cabbage and cilantro and Vegetarian Burrito (wheat tortilla, filled with bean paste, zucchini, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese and guacamole), among others.

Altars of the Dead

Day of the Dead and Mexican Tacos Festival @ Rafa Guirro

The altars of the dead, curated by Arthur Jorge Santos Lima, promote Mexican culture and leave space for reflection on contrasts between Brazil and Mexico, in relation to feelings and rituals linked to death, activating memories of Latin America.

In the exhibition of altars, its entrance shows the connection with Aztec belief, which associates the arrival of monarch butterflies with the arrival of spirits to celebrate the days of the dead and the sequence of altars illustrating the celebration of life and death in the context of the day of the dead. dead.

The Memorial da América Latina is located at Av. Mario de Andrade, 664, Barra Funda and the event will be accessible through gates 05 and 02 (Rua Taigipuru).

Parking paid separately: Gates 8 and 15

Bike rack: Next to gate 9

