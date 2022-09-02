The weekly incidence at national level of Covid-19 cases decreases: it is equal to 243 per 100,000 inhabitants (26/08/2022 -01/09/2022) against 277 per 100,000 inhabitants of the previous week (19/08/2022 – 08/25/2022). The transmissibility index, in the period 10-23 August 2022, was instead equal to 0.81 (range 0.70-1.05), a slight increase compared to the previous week when it was equal to 0.74. This was revealed by the weekly monitoring Iss-Ministry of Health.

Fewer hospitalizations

The pressure on hospitals continues to drop and the number of Covid patients hospitalized in intensive care units and wards decreases. The employment rate in intensive care is in fact down to 2.1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 1 September) against 2.4% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 25 August). The employment rate in medical areas at the national level drops to 7.7% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 1 September) compared to 9.4% in the previous week (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 25 August).

12 moderate risk regions

“Twelve regions are classified as moderate risk, nine are classified as low risk,” emphasizes the control room report. “Nine regions and autonomous provinces report at least one resilience alert. Two regions report multiple resilience alerts.”

Fewer cases diagonosticated with screening

“The percentage of cases detected through the contact tracing activity is slightly decreasing compared to the previous week (12% vs 13%). The percentage of cases detected through the appearance of symptoms is increasing (48% vs 45%), and the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities decreased (40% vs 42%) “.