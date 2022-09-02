Original title: Li Guangjie’s film “Reinforcements Arrive Tomorrow” started today and staged a heroic epic of defending the home and the country

Today, starring actors such as Li Guangjie, Yu Hewei, Yang Yang, Wang Jinsong, Yin Fang, and Wan Qian, directed by Zhang Yang, with Liu Heping as the director and screenwriter, the war-themed movie “Reinforcements Arrive Tomorrow” was officially launched in Hengyang, Hunan.

The movie “Reinforcements Arrive Tomorrow” takes the classic battle of Hengyang Defense during the Anti-Japanese War as the cross-section of the era, and tells the heroic and unyielding story of the soldiers and people who tried their best to resist foreign enemies and defend their homeland and the country. Actor Li Guangjie will play Zeng Jing, the head of the twenty-eighth regiment of the Tenth Army Preliminary Division. At the opening scene of the film, actor Li Guangjie, wearing a white T-shirt with the title of the film, participated in the opening ceremony of the film with the main creators. His eyes were firm and steady, and his expression was serious and solemn, as if he had entered the inner world of the character, which made people look forward to Li Guangjie even more. What a wonderful performance in the movie.

It is reported that the urban business war drama "Barbaric Growth" starring Li Guangjie, and the special drama "County Party Committee Courtyard", a key TV drama of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, will meet the audience soon, so stay tuned.





