There are 21,998 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the infected were 23,438. The victims are 99, up from 84 yesterday. The swabs made are 148,412. The rate is 14.8%, down from yesterday, which was 15.2%.

Iss: three regions at moderate risk, 18 at low risk

Three regions are classified as moderate risk under the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020, while the remaining 18 regions are classified as low risk. Nine regions / ppaa report at least one resilience alert. One region reports multiple resilience alerts. This is what emerges from the monitoring of the iss-ministry of health control room on covid-19.

Ricciardi: “Very precarious phase, without curve contrast it goes back”

“We are in an extremely precarious epidemiological phase. There are no data of a decisive stabilization.

This is what this virus has taught us by now: if it is not countered, it increases again. “To tell beraking latest news Health is Walter Ricciardi, consultant to the Minister of Health and professor of hygiene at the Catholic University, commenting on the data of the weekly monitoring that indicate a slight recovery in weekly incidence after weeks of decline.

Aifa, monoclonal to 75,800 patients, + 1.7% in 14 days

From March 2021 to August 25, 2022, 75,789 treatments with monoclonal antibodies against Covid-19 were initiated, of which 68,763 for early treatment in patients at risk of severe disease and 7,026 with the combination of thixagevimab and cilgavimab (Evusheld) as prophylaxis. pre-contagion in patients with very weak immune systems. Compared to the previous 14 days, there was a 1.7% increase in prescriptions, mainly due to the growth in use of Evusheld. This is what emerges from the 58th report on the use of monoclonals, produced by the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa). The prescriptions of the latter are growing rapidly (+ 68%) in the early treatment of subjects with Sars-CoV-2 infection at risk of serious Covid: authorized by Aifa at the end of July, they reached 344 overall in Italy and are a intramuscular therapeutic option for subjects in whom the prescription of antiviral drugs and authorized monoclonal antibodies is considered inappropriate.