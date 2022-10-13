Yesterday’s bulletin reported 47,763 new cases and 69 deaths. With 238,253 swabs, the positivity rate is 19.2%. Yesterday it was 19.5%.

Intensive care units increased by 8 units (yesterday +4) and are now 236, with 37 admissions on the day. Ordinary hospitalizations, on the other hand, return to decline after several days, 126 fewer (yesterday +225), for a total of 6,358.

Total deaths since the start of the pandemic reach 177,785. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

WHO: cases are falling in the world. The only exception is Europe

In the last week, the number of Covid cases in the world is still decreasing: according to the latest report by the World Health Organization, between 3 and 9 October there were 2.8 million infections, with a decrease of 10% compared to the previous week. About 9 thousand deaths, stable compared to the previous 7 days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 618 million cases of Covid have been confirmed and 6.5 million deaths.

Gimbe: slows down the increase in Covid infections, but hospitalizations and deaths accelerate. Is a new variant coming? by Elena Dusi

13 October 2022



At this stage, the pandemic still seems to be regressing, albeit with different intensities in different areas of the world: a net decline in the WHO Western Pacific Region with -21% of cases compared to the previous week, in Southeast Asia ( -25%) and in Africa (-41%); a milder reduction in the Americas (-10%) and in the Eastern Mediterranean (-14%). In Europe, after an 8% increase in cases was recorded in the week between 26 September and 2 October, in the last 7 days the situation has stabilized (-3% of cases), although in the Old Continent concentrates 58% of global infections.

Nationally, the highest number of new cases was recorded in Germany (508 thousand with an increase of 12%), followed by China (333 thousand with a + 10%), France (323 thousand equal to a + 4%), USA. (283 thousand, equal to 9%). In fifth place Italy, where 280,000 infections were recorded last week, with an increase of 30% compared to the previous 7 days. The number of deaths is stable: about 9 thousand a week, one third of which occurred in the USA.

As for the variants, BA.5 continues to be the dominant sub-variant and represents 76.2% of the samples analyzed. For the second consecutive week, however, its prevalence is decreasing (it was 81.2% two weeks ago). It is still unclear whether this data is a prelude to the emergence of other sub-variants destined to supplant BA.5 or if it is rather linked to the high number of sequences not yet classified (they are 12.8% of the samples this week).

Altems report: fourth dose for 7% of Italians

“Less than 7 out of 100 Italians have undergone the fourth booster dose of the anti-Covid vaccine: the national average for the fourth dose is 6.63%”. This is what emerges from the 98th episode of the Instant Report Covid-19, an initiative of the Atems, High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems of the Catholic University of systematic comparison of the trend of the diffusion of Sars-CoV-2 at a national level.

“The over 80s are the age group with the greatest coverage (29.83%), followed by people aged between 60-79, with a coverage of 12.93% – highlights the ratio -. 80 the region with the greatest coverage is Piedmont (61.74%), while the lowest coverage is recorded in Calabria (15.49%). Emilia-Romagna (23.34%) while the lowest coverage is recorded in Sicily (6.36%) “.

“The coverage of the fourth anti-Covid 19 vaccine dose is 7% in the Italian population – he underlines Americo Cicchetti, director of Altems – with great variability between age groups and regions. It is not a simple scenario that promises – continues Cicchetti – with a slight increase in all the indicators mapped by Altems regarding the spread of the infection: about 1 million new cases have been recorded in the last 30 days “.