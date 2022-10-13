Home News Covid Italy, the bulletin of October 13: 45,705 new cases and 66 deaths
News

Covid Italy, the bulletin of October 13: 45,705 new cases and 66 deaths

by admin
Covid Italy, the bulletin of October 13: 45,705 new cases and 66 deaths

Yesterday’s bulletin reported 47,763 new cases and 69 deaths. With 238,253 swabs, the positivity rate is 19.2%. Yesterday it was 19.5%.

Intensive care units increased by 8 units (yesterday +4) and are now 236, with 37 admissions on the day. Ordinary hospitalizations, on the other hand, return to decline after several days, 126 fewer (yesterday +225), for a total of 6,358.

Total deaths since the start of the pandemic reach 177,785. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

WHO: cases are falling in the world. The only exception is Europe

In the last week, the number of Covid cases in the world is still decreasing: according to the latest report by the World Health Organization, between 3 and 9 October there were 2.8 million infections, with a decrease of 10% compared to the previous week. About 9 thousand deaths, stable compared to the previous 7 days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 618 million cases of Covid have been confirmed and 6.5 million deaths.

Gimbe: slows down the increase in Covid infections, but hospitalizations and deaths accelerate. Is a new variant coming?

by Elena Dusi

At this stage, the pandemic still seems to be regressing, albeit with different intensities in different areas of the world: a net decline in the WHO Western Pacific Region with -21% of cases compared to the previous week, in Southeast Asia ( -25%) and in Africa (-41%); a milder reduction in the Americas (-10%) and in the Eastern Mediterranean (-14%). In Europe, after an 8% increase in cases was recorded in the week between 26 September and 2 October, in the last 7 days the situation has stabilized (-3% of cases), although in the Old Continent concentrates 58% of global infections.

See also  Road accident warning in the Marca: 24 victims in less than three months

Nationally, the highest number of new cases was recorded in Germany (508 thousand with an increase of 12%), followed by China (333 thousand with a + 10%), France (323 thousand equal to a + 4%), USA. (283 thousand, equal to 9%). In fifth place Italy, where 280,000 infections were recorded last week, with an increase of 30% compared to the previous 7 days. The number of deaths is stable: about 9 thousand a week, one third of which occurred in the USA.

As for the variants, BA.5 continues to be the dominant sub-variant and represents 76.2% of the samples analyzed. For the second consecutive week, however, its prevalence is decreasing (it was 81.2% two weeks ago). It is still unclear whether this data is a prelude to the emergence of other sub-variants destined to supplant BA.5 or if it is rather linked to the high number of sequences not yet classified (they are 12.8% of the samples this week).

Altems report: fourth dose for 7% of Italians

“Less than 7 out of 100 Italians have undergone the fourth booster dose of the anti-Covid vaccine: the national average for the fourth dose is 6.63%”. This is what emerges from the 98th episode of the Instant Report Covid-19, an initiative of the Atems, High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems of the Catholic University of systematic comparison of the trend of the diffusion of Sars-CoV-2 at a national level.

“The over 80s are the age group with the greatest coverage (29.83%), followed by people aged between 60-79, with a coverage of 12.93% – highlights the ratio -. 80 the region with the greatest coverage is Piedmont (61.74%), while the lowest coverage is recorded in Calabria (15.49%). Emilia-Romagna (23.34%) while the lowest coverage is recorded in Sicily (6.36%) “.

See also  Ivrea, traders divided on the Green pass: "We are not carabinieri"

“The coverage of the fourth anti-Covid 19 vaccine dose is 7% in the Italian population – he underlines Americo Cicchetti, director of Altems – with great variability between age groups and regions. It is not a simple scenario that promises – continues Cicchetti – with a slight increase in all the indicators mapped by Altems regarding the spread of the infection: about 1 million new cases have been recorded in the last 30 days “.

You may also like

The United States lowers the age of the...

Guido Crosetto to Silvio Berlusconi: “Have you found...

National Center for Disease Control and Prevention: The...

Murder of Fiera, Treviso commissioner De Bernardin: “Immediate...

National Center for Disease Control and Prevention: The...

Announcement on the portal website of the Baoji...

Covid in Fvg, cases increased by 18.1 percent...

Rare protest against Xi Jinping on Beijing flyover...

Parliamentarians in the center of the hemicycle, empty...

Comprehensive strength has been improved in an all-round...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy