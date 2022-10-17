Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading…

There are 30,239 positive coronavirus tests recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 34,444 (-12.2%). In the last 7 days (10-16 October) there were 284,270 cases, a decrease of 0.8% compared to the previous week (3-9 October).

The autumn wave, which began in mid-September, has therefore reached its peak and is now in a waning phase even considering the data of the last week.

The positive rate of the swabs is a further confirmation. There are 175,985 molecular and antigenic tests registered today. Last Sunday there were 170,238. The positivity rate is now 17.18% against 20.23% 7 days ago (-15.1%). In the last week, the average positivity rate was 19%, a decrease of 5.8% compared to the previous week.

The victims are 32 in one day, while a week ago there were 41. The figure considering the last week, however, is still growing, due to the usual delayed effect: 469 deaths, up 27% compared to the previous one.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading…

The total number of Covid cases detected with swabs recorded since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 23,099,983. Patients admitted to intensive care are stationary at 252, in the balance between entries and exits, while the daily entries were 23, (compared to 25 last Sunday). The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 6,715, or 123 more than yesterday’s 6,592. The currently positives are 553,014. 22,368,981 have been discharged and healed, while since the beginning of the pandemic there have been 177,988 deaths.