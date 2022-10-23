Anti vaccination Covid: the fifth dose can be booked.

Ulss 1 Dolomiti has activated the bookability of the third booster (fifth dose) of anti Covid vaccine, according to national and regional indications. The fifth dose of the vaccine is recommended for all people over 80 and available for the over 60 (recommended for the frail over 60).

Those who have received the fourth dose at least can perform the fifth dose of Covid vaccine 120 days.

To book the anti Covid vaccination, citizens must access the portal https://vaccinicovid.regione.veneto.it/ulss1

The vaccination centers currently dedicated to this activity are: CVP Salce, CVP Feltre Centro Sampling, vaccination clinics in Agordo and Pieve di Cadore and drives in Tai di Cadore.