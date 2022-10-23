The Rossoneri coach: “If I hadn’t had problems with injuries I would have done many more rotations.” And on the Belgian: “In a great club like this you have to accept the competition and convince the manager”

The week had been a busy one, and match day was no different. Stefano Pioli has seen and experienced many things in the intersection with Monza. He saw his team score four goals as it did not happen in August, he saw one of his attacking midfielders draw football and goals, unfortunately he also saw him surrender to a muscle problem, he saw Origi’s first Rossoneri goal on the day of his debut , and lived a full time ordering a real three-man defense. Of everything, more and – apart from the apprehension about Diaz’s health conditions, and some usual defensive flaws too much – definitely to be appreciated. He understood the rotations he had in mind just 72 hours from the crucial intersection of Zagreb in the Champions League. Where missteps are strictly prohibited.

Confidence — “We risked little and built a lot – says Pioli at the end of the race -. All very positive things, I liked the attitude, even if something happens in the management that doesn’t allow us to better control the game. The goals conceded are due to some inattention, today to the quality of Ranocchia. The important thing is to score many. The turnover? My players know that I have a lot of confidence and many starters. If I hadn’t had any problems with injuries I would have done many more rotations: I’m lucky enough to have a strong team. I fielded a strong team, there were other strong players on the bench and it will be like this on Tuesday too ”. See also AC Milan and ABOUT VINTAGE Release the "2022 Rossonero" Limited Champion Watch_Vintage_About_Watch

Competition — Then some reflections on some singles. “Diaz when he is well you can see, he has a fresh leg, the opponents struggle to catch him. He has had muscle fatigue: it doesn’t seem anything serious for him or for Dest. De Ketelaere has the quality to influence our attacking phase. He has to do more, he knows it too. Path that still needs time, but the will of the boy counts. If you play in a top club, and Milan are, you absolutely have to accept this competition and you have to do better than your partner every day to convince the manager. Origi? I think he is a great striker. He is complete. We missed him a lot, we had to push Giroud to play a lot. He moves, goes deep, has physicality, wins aerial duels: he is a strong player. I am happy for him, he had suffered a lot from the injury: I am convinced that this performance and this goal will give him even more enthusiasm. And Tatarusanu dribbled very well ”.

October 22, 2022 (change October 22, 2022 | 23:22)

