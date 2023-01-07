Covid cases are on the rise in Italy, just as the number of deaths is growing. This was revealed by the weekly bulletin of the Ministry of Health, relating to the period 30 December to 5 January, during which 135,990 new positive cases were recorded (compared to 122,110 in the previous week). The victims are 775 (706 seven days ago). 855,823 swabs were carried out (807,118 in the previous week). The positivity rate rose from 15.1% to 15.9%.

The weekly incidence of Covid-19 at national level is slightly increasing, from 23 to 29 December from 207 to 231 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the period between 14 and 27 December, the average Rt index calculated on symptomatic cases remained stable at 0.83 (range 0.77-0.99), below the epidemic threshold. The Rt transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization increased slightly, which increased from 0.87 (0.84-0.90) to 0.90 (0.86-0.94) from 20 to 27 December. This is indicated by the weekly monitoring of ISS and the Minister of Health.

Intensive admissions stable at 3.2%

The employment rate in the intensive care units is stable at 3.2%, according to the daily survey of the Ministry of Health on 5 January, compared to that on 29 December. The employment rate in medical areas nationwide fell to 12.1% (daily survey on January 5) from 13.0% on December 29.

In 9 Regions, the occupancy rate of ordinary wards by Covid-19 patients exceeded the alert threshold of 15% as of 5 January. The highest value is found in Umbria (28.5%), followed by Calabria (19.8%), Liguria (19.6%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (18.9%), Abruzzo (16.9%), Emilia Romagna (16.5%), Marche (16.3%), Sicily (16.1%) and Basilicata (15.2%). The occupation of intensive care is below the 10% threshold in all regions.

Three regions at high risk

Three regions are classified as high risk: Lazio, Puglia and Umbria, all due to multiple resilience alerts. The moderate risk regions increased from 5 to 12 (Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Marche, Molise, autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Trento, Sicily, Sardinia and Veneto); 6 regions are at low risk (Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Lombardy, Piedmont, Tuscany, Valle d’Aosta).