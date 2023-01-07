“The fifth stage of the Dakar 2023 was the most difficult of the last ten years”. Stéphane Peterhansel has no doubts. During an exclusive interview with , the expert French driver highlighted all the critical issues that characterized the second of the two loops (374 km long) starting and finishing in Ha’il. A fraction characterized by bad weather and a particularly treacherous terrain. “The continuous ups and downs were at critical angles for our car – explained the 14-time winner of the most famous rally-raid in the world – and they made us suffer many impacts in the passenger compartment. At the end of the course, I think this was probably the most demanding stage, for me, for 10 years now”.

The withdrawal in the sixth stage

As announced at the end of the fourth stage, at the restart from Ha’il the three RS Q e-tron E2s of the Audi Sport team were able to benefit from 11 HP more than in the previous stages. It is a provision launched by the W2RC World Rally Committee and signed, in a completely independent way, by Jérôme Roussel, representing the FIA, and David Castera, current patron of the Dakar. Everything was put on paper by the International Automobile Federation and by the organizers of Aso, the Amaury sport organisation, on the basis of data collected during the first days of the race. And even if, in fact, it was a question of returning a part of the “stolen” horses (about 42) at the start of the Arab marathon to all T1 category vehicles, in order to ensure a fairer comparison with the vehicles at two-wheel drive (T1.2 class), a chorus of protests arose from many quarters for this decision. The (alleged) advantage, however, has not brought major benefits to Audi. “We haven’t heard anything – confirmed Peterhansel – On a power close to 400 HP, a dozen (horsepower) more is not perceptible in the passenger compartment. It’s better than nothing, but we can feel the difference”. His teammates Carlos Sainz and Mattias Ekström are also of the opinion of the Frenchman, who was forced to retire due to an accident that occurred during the sixth stage. In addition to the damage to the car, co-driver Edouard Boulanger also suffered some back pain following the impact. The French navigator was taken to hospital for tests. Sainz was also in trouble, significantly damaging his Audi RS Q e-tron E2.