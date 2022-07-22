In the seizure also the villa of the suspect of 800 square meters and composed of 30 rooms, as well as an adjacent centuries-old park

TREVISO. The Guardia di Finanza of Treviso has executed a sentence of the Court of Appeal of Venice – which became irrevocable following the rejection of an appeal to the Supreme Court – which ordered the confiscation of assets for a value of 1,255,107 Euros, equal to the VAT evaded by the former Treviso entrepreneur, Luigi Compiano, legal representative of two companies operating in the private security sector, at the center of a well-known investigation, directed by the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office in the early years of the last decade.

In the seizure also the villa of the suspect of 800 square meters. and consists of 30 rooms, as well as an adjacent centuries-old park.

The property, therefore, now becomes part of the state assets. The financiers had among other things ascertained that the man had systematically omitted the payment of VAT from 2010 to 2012.