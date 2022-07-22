The Dutchman of Red Bull cautious on the eve of the French GP: “The 38 points advantage does not give any guarantee, the developments must be carried out and you have to show that you are good every time. The reds lead you to demand perfection, it is not easy to fight against them”

by the correspondent Giusto Ferronato – LE CASTELLET (FRANCE)

Max Verstappen showed up at Le Castellet with the desire to make up for second place in Zeltweg but aware that this Ferrari must be taken with extreme care. The Red Bull Dutchman was very cautious about the red: “In Austria she was slightly stronger than we expected – said the world champion – but we did less well than our standard. It is always difficult to fight against them because if we are not in an optimal condition, we will not be able to be competitive anyway ”.

always update — The Red Bul remains very fast, kind to the tires and in the hot weekend at Le Castellet this could prove to be a decisive factor, given the high temperatures of the asphalt. However, despite this and the 38-point advantage over the Cavallino, Max doesn’t trust: “Our advantage in the standings doesn’t give any guarantee of victory – he said – we have to keep updating the car, it’s not because we have been good with the cars in the past. updates we will still be, you have to prove it every time. If you start to think you’re good, that’s the moment when you find yourself behind. “Also because in Austria not everything worked perfectly:” I think our overall package was not in place, it’s a lesson from which I think we have learned something ” . See also Bocce, in Olbia Frau and Serra are the best

it depends on the slopes — Verstappen went even further: “So far we have not had dominant weekends – he said – at the beginning of the season we had to chase, we also had some breaks, then those of Ferrari had some retirements which we took advantage of. they were races where we were better at a strategy level. I’m not saying that Ferrari is faster than us, it also depends on the tracks. But overall, speaking of pure car speed, they have had more dominant weekends than us. ”If it was only pre-tactic, we will find out already in the early afternoon with the first free practice of this French GP.