Crash between motorcycle and truck leaves one dead – Diario La Hora

The person who died in the accident was known as ‘mosquito’. He was driving the motorcycle.

THE CONCORD. Freddy Lenin Galarza Moncayo, 38 years old, the popular ‘mosquito’, lost his life this morning, Monday, October 2, in a traffic accident recorded at kilometer 32 of the Santo Domingo – La Concordia road, sector El Rosario, a few meters from the entrance to the Plan Piloto rural parish.

According to residents of the place, the tragedy occurred around 06:10, a loud roar was heard on the road and people went out to check what it was about, encountering a person who was on the road.

“The hit on the road was so strong that it could be heard almost 200 meters away. Those involved were a truck and a motorcycle. Apparently these vehicles collided head-on and the worst part was borne by the driver of the motorcycle, who died. instantly,” said Luis Castro, resident of the site.

David Vélez, official of the Ecuadorian Traffic Commission (CTE), stated that, according to the first experts, the motorcyclist was traveling from La Concordia to Santo Domingo and the truck in the opposite direction.

“We received a warning call from a resident of this sector and we immediately went to attend to the emergency with our units, we found a victim on the side of the road, apparently it was the driver of a black Suzuki motorcycle” , said the agent.

Relatives of the deceased motorcyclist arrived at the scene of the accident, who starred in scenes of pain. His uncle, Juan Galarza, said that Freddy traveled from the Emmanuel neighborhood where he lived to his workplace.

“My nephew worked in an agricultural company located on the road to Plan Piloto, apparently that truck went on top of him, because the tracks on the road indicate that the crash occurred in the lane where the motorcycle was traveling. “I am shocked by this tragedy,” he expressed.

The gray double cab truck, with ICQ-658 plates, was abandoned by the driver a few meters from the accident. (JAR)

THE FACT Freddy Galarza leaves a minor child orphaned.

