New SNAP Work Requirements Target Able-bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD)

New SNAP Work Requirements Target Able-bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD)

SNAP Benefits and New Work Requirements

Formerly known as Food Stamps, SNAP benefits have undergone some changes with new work requirements taking effect. As of October 1st, able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWD) must meet certain rules to continue receiving SNAP benefits.

An important modification to these work requirements is the introduction of an age limit. While the work requirements were initially changed on September 1, 2023, a further modification has been made in relation to the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 and the debt ceiling agreement approved by Congress.

So, who will be affected by these new SNAP work requirements? The work requirements, effective from October 1, 2023, will impact ABAWDs between the ages of 18 and 52. To continue receiving SNAP benefits, ABAWDs in this age group must work for at least 80 hours per month.

If an individual fails to meet the minimum work requirement of 80 hours, they will only be eligible to receive SNAP benefits for a total of 3 months within a 3-year period. It’s important to note that while the age limit was increased on September 1, it has been raised even further starting from October 1, 2023.

Now, what does this new requirement entail for this group of beneficiaries? Since the beginning of October, SNAP beneficiaries who fall into the ABAWD category up to the age of 54 will have to fulfill the work requirements. Those individuals who are unable to find work may choose to participate in some form of training or education instead.

However, there are certain exemptions to the work requirements and ABAWD deadline. Veterans, individuals with disabilities, and pregnant women are not required to meet the work requirements. Homeless individuals or those who have been in foster care and are between the ages of 18 and 24 are also exempt. Additionally, each state may have its own specific exemptions.

These changes in SNAP benefits and work requirements aim to ensure that able-bodied individuals are actively seeking employment or engaging in activities that will enhance their employability. By implementing these requirements, the hope is to move recipients towards self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on government assistance.

It is important for SNAP beneficiaries to stay informed about these changes and understand how they may impact their eligibility for benefits.

