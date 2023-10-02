Video Captures Church Roof Moments Before Tragic Collapse in Tamaulipas

Tragedy Strikes as Church Roof Collapses in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas

Heartbreaking footage has surfaced of a church roof collapsing in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas, claiming the lives of at least 10 people. The incident occurred during a baptism, with approximately 100 individuals inside the building at the time. The shocking video, supposedly recorded the day before the collapse, shows the church roof and its imperfections, raising questions about the true cause of the accident.

Local media shared the video on social networks, where the sound of the ceremony can be heard. However, what stands out the most is the peculiar shape of the church roof, along with a visible crack in one of the corners. The exact reason behind the recording remains unknown, but the attention has shifted towards identifying whether these imperfections played a role in the devastating collapse.

In the aftermath of the accident, neighbors rushed to the scene to rescue those trapped under the rubble. Miraculously, many were saved, although dozens of others sustained injuries. Josefina Ramírez, who was present during the baptism, recounted her harrowing experience. In a Facebook post, she expressed her gratitude to the authorities who rescued her from the wreckage, mentioning that she feared she would never see her family again.

The tragedy has deeply affected the community, as demonstrated by the emotional scene of the priest crying in front of the church ruins. Social media users have rallied together, offering their support and condolences to the families of the victims.

As investigations into the incident continue, the focus remains on determining the true cause of the church roof’s collapse.