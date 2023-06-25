Home » Crash left a deceased – breaking latest news
The body was left on the side of the road.

Zamora Ch. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023, in the El Guismi parish of the El Pangui canton, Zamora Chinchipe province, the passenger of a motorized vehicle lost his life after colliding with a vehicle. The now deceased was identified as Benito Obelencio Y. J, 23 years old.

Relief agencies went to the sector and tried to give him first aid, however, they found that he was without vital signs.

Agents of the Traffic Accident Investigation Service (SIAT), with the authorization of the prosecutor on duty, carried out the removal of the body. The driver of the car tried to flee the scene, but meters later he was arrested, in the same way, whoever was driving the motorcycle was apprehended for investigations. In addition, the vehicles involved were retained. (YO)

