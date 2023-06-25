Capturing images – The Journal

Angel Gómez Giraldo Incredible, Luis Enrique Álvarez Delgado, a Pereiran from the corregimiento of La Florida, a jurisdiction where it is easy to breathe, learned photography by capturing with his camera the public women of the house and canteen in the place called “El Morro” in the urban area from the Municipality of Versalles in Quindío, and stigmatized as an area…

Exclusive content for subscribers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

