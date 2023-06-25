New York Knicks, estesa la option deadline di Josh Hart

8
ESPN Sources: Josh Hart and the Knicks have agreed to extend a midnight ET deadline for his $12.9M player option until Thursday. Hart, a key trade deadline addition to the Knicks, is a priority to retain on a new deal.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2023
