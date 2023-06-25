Home » New York Knicks, estesa la option deadline di Josh Hart
New York Knicks, estesa la option deadline di Josh Hart

New York Knicks, estesa la option deadline di Josh Hart

Josh Hart and the Knicks have agreed to extend the midnight ET deadline on his $12.9M player option until Thursday.

