California, human remains found where actor Julian Sands disappeared

Human remains have been found in a wilderness in Southern California near the area where investigators were looking for missing British actor Julian Sands, CNN reports.

“Hikers alerted the Fontana Sheriff’s Office after discovering human remains in the Mount Baldy wilderness,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Investigators say identification of the remains should be completed next week.

The search for Sands has been going on since January, when he went on a solo hike in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles, focused on the Mount Baldy area after investigators spotted signals from his cell phone in that ‘area.

Bad weather and difficult conditions meant that searches were all but suspended until yesterday’s report. More than 80 volunteers supported by two helicopters and drones participated as the volunteers searched “remote areas across Mount Baldy,” authorities said.

