Mother, father and son lose their lives. In the clash also three wounded: one more turnaround

An entire family left their lives on the Ivrea-Santhià link. Father, mother and 15-year-old son resident abroad but Italian citizens. At the time The Sentinel goes to press there are still many doubts about the dynamics, under scrutiny by the Turin traffic police officers. However, it seems that there has been a change in the carriageway, yet another on the Ivrea-Santhià junction, which in that section is devoid of guard rails or any divider between the two directions of travel.

We are on the border between Settimo Rottaro and Azeglio, in the heart of the Canavese area. The family living abroad was traveling in a Fiat Panda, while the car they collided with, a Toyota Yaris, had three people on board, all three seriously injured. The accident occurred around 7 pm. The repercussions on traffic are inevitable, if you can worry about traffic in the face of such a tragedy.

On the ground, the Fiat Panda sheets are scattered everywhere. One of the three bodies was found later, recovered from among the brambles. The others were extracted from the remains of the Panda.

In addition to the traffic police, the firefighters, 118 personnel and Ativa technicians arrived on site.

In 2022 there are already at least three accidents with carriageway jumps in that section. At the end of May, a Canavese from Pont, who ended up in hospital in Ivrea, paid the price, even though the entrance code was yellow. He had lost control of the car, which crashed into the guard rail of the opposite lane. Two months earlier he had a truck and even in that case, miraculously, nobody was passing by. This time, however, there was no miracle. –