If the sun has made your skin red and you can’t soothe the discomfort in any way, this will be the ideal ingredient for you: a magic.

For those who have not yet left for their holidays or perhaps have preferred to do them earlier and have therefore already returned to the usual routine, the weekend will be the ideal time to relax by the sea for a few hours and take the opportunity to disconnect from everything.

Allowing ourselves a few hours at the beach on the weekend seems to give us the right energy to face everything that awaits us in the days to come. A perfect moment, but it could be ruined by our inattention. In fact, we know very well how important it is to always protect yourself, even when our skin now looks well tanned. Sunscreen is one of the things that must never, ever be missing in our beach bag.

Skin reddened by the sun? With this remedy you will find incredible relief

If we do not protect our skin as we should out of distraction or a pinch of unconsciousness, it will not be uncommon to return home as red as a pepper. This, in addition to causing redness, itching and peeling of the skin, in the most extreme cases could also cause a melanoma. So protection is absolutely essential, obviously always choose the sunscreen based on your phototype and you will be able to tan without taking risks.

If despite the recommendations you have exposed yourself to the sun without a protective cream or perhaps you have chosen a type that is not suitable for you, you will surely find yourself at the end of the day with red, burning and itching skin.

A significant annoyance, which in some cases turns into real pain, especially if we are in the presence of rather serious burns. That’s why it would always be wise to monitor your symptoms and if things get worse you should see your doctor or emergency room immediately.

If ‘luckily’ for you, however, it is simple sunburn, in this case it will only take a few days and everything will return. To alleviate the hassles, in addition to the classic after-sun products that exist on the market, we can get help from an ingredient that we often have at home.

Just go to the kitchen, open your pantry and take some simple things oat flourin case you don’t have it you will find it easily in any supermarket.

Once you get it, just fill your bathtub with warm water and pour a glass of oatmeal inside.

Its properties are truly incredible, it not only soothes the burning, but also calms the redness and will make you feel an immediate sense of freshness.

Do this treatment once a day for a couple of days and you will see that all the discomfort will pass quickly, but remember to put on sunscreen next time.