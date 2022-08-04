Sky customers will be able to add to the Dazn subscription the option to view the linear Zona Dazn channel on the Sky decoder, with a selection of events from the Dazn offer including 7 Serie A matches per round, complementary to the 3 broadcast on Sky

Now it’s official: Sky and Dazn have announced that they have signed an agreement that provides for the arrival of the Dazn app on the Sky Q decoder from 8 August and the possibility for Sky subscribers to join a specific Dazn commercial offer to see on the Sky decoder the Zona Dazn channel, with the 7 matches per round of Serie A Tim exclusively by Dazn and a selection of events. In practice, it means that all the races will be visible again to fans also from the Comcast platform.

Single remote control — With this agreement, Sky Q subscribers – via satellite or via internet – who are also Dazn customers, will be able to access the Dazn offer directly from the App section or with voice control, via the “Open Dazn” command, conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change remote control. Dazn will also offer its customers, who are also Sky subscribers, the possibility of subscribing to an option, to see a selection of events from the Dazn offer also through the Zona Dazn channel, available from 8 August on channel 214 of the Sky remote control. . On the channel it will be possible to watch the 7 matches per round of Serie A TIM exclusively on Dazn – complementary to the 3 broadcast on Sky channels – and a playlist of in-depth programs, original Dazn contents and much more, via satellite or via digital terrestrial. See also Ibarra leaves Sky to drive Engineering

Offer — To see the Zona Dazn channel, Dazn customers will have to subscribe to a specific commercial offer available in the My Account section of dazn.com. Those who are not subscribers to Dazn will be able to subscribe to the Dazn Standard or Plus offers through a site dedicated to Sky customers and add the option to see the Zona Dazn channel at a cost of 5 euros.

Duilio and Azzi — Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italia, comments: “Sky has always wanted to support the passion of the many Italians who love football and sport in general. This agreement with Dazn creates an additional opportunity for the fans to live better. the Serie A show. In addition to the 3 Serie A matches for each round broadcast on Sky channels, the Dazn app will be available on Sky Q, confirming our strategy of aggregating the best streaming apps, all in one place, for a simple and engaging viewing experience. And who wants it, can also add the option of linear channels via satellite or digital terrestrial. This is a decisive step forward so that Serie A can be enjoyed on multiple platforms and can enjoy of greater visibility “. Stefano Azzi, CEO of Dazn Italia, says: “The diversification of partnerships represents an important strategic asset for the growth of our business. The commercial agreement with Sky is therefore also part of the long-term development plan we are implementing. We announce today. This is one of the important collaborations signed in view of the 2022/2023 sports season with the aim of offering live and on-demand sports content to an ever-increasing number of fans and thus increasing the visibility of the competitions we broadcast. A partnership in line with the distribution strategy also implemented at European level, as in Germany where Sky is already our partner “. See also Pordenone eye, it's not a B: the next will be an A2 series

