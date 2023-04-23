Credit fight: 4 injured

The incident occurred at night in the Bağtepe District of the district. Allegedly, the two groups, who were in enmity over the issue of receivables and payables, started arguing for the same reason. After the discussion turned into a fight, the parties opened fire on each other with pistols. Hasan K., Kamer K., Seçkin K. and Muhammet Ö. were injured in the conflict. The injured were transported to the vehicles of their relatives and ambulances dispatched to the scene upon notice. […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

