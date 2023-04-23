Vittoria Air-Liner Light, so light for XC and Trail biking

Vittoria presents the currently lightest tubeless insert in the world (55 grams declared), capable of effectively supporting the wheels in the event of a puncture. At the moment, only the 29″ size is available for tires from 2.10″ to 2.40″. Available from the end of summer at the list price of €59.95. Press release.





Blast down the trails with the Air-Liner Light

The NEW super light, super fast XC & Trail tubeless tire insert that works like a suspension and allows you to ride run-flat if you get a flat. Available in Europe in summer/autumn 2023.

Air-Liner Light di Vittoria is the new insert for tubeless mtb tires that increases the performance and capabilities of the wheel-tyre system for Cross-Country, Down-Country and Trail use.

Starting from the success of the Air-Liner MTB inserts, Vittoria has created a new generation of MTB inserts whose advantages go far beyond puncture protection. Through close collaboration on the field with the athletes and mechanics of the BMC MTB Racing, Santa Cruz FSA and KTM-Vittoria teams, the Air-Liner Light has been developed to provide lightness, speed, protection and extreme run-flat capability.

Super light and super fast

Air-Liner Light is the lightest and fastest tubeless insert for mtb tires on the market. Weighing only 55 grams, Air-Liner Light is imperceptible and improves the handling of the bike, making it more agile and faster. The shape of the insert is designed to perfectly fit rims with an internal width from 25mm to 30mm. Thanks to its shape, the Air-Liner Light is always close to the rim – it is not an extra rotating mass inside the tyre.

The tire becomes suspension

The tire is the only point of contact between the rider, the bike and the ground; it is therefore the first element that works to cushion the impacts when turning off the road. Air-Liner Light allows progressive compression of the tire when under load. By doing so, the insert improves driving comfort, stability and grip. The compression progression is so efficient that the rider is not able to notice when the insert has engaged. In fact, Air-Liner Light provides what can be defined as “limitless travel”, i.e. a sensation of infinite travel of the tire compression. This feature leads to greater comfort, grip and, above all, speed.

High performance in run-flat

In the event of a puncture and loss of pressure, Air-Liner Light expands offering excellent tire support. The foam is made with open cells capable of retaining the air inside them at a constant pressure; pressure that is released when the tire suffers an air loss. In this way, Air-Liner Light increases its original size and offers extraordinary support to the wheel-tyre system, allowing for run-flat pedaling. The insert is compatible with the use of liquid sealant and is lined with an impermeable plastic film to prevent the absorption of the sealant by the insert. Thanks to its innovative technology, the Air-Liner Light takes you home or to the finish line effectively.

Protection and stability

Working as a suspension, Air-Liner Light maximizes puncture protection. The progressive compression of the foam allows for the absorption of extreme impacts and avoids punctures caused by heavy impacts of the tire on the rim walls (pinch flats). In addition, the design of the insert offers greater lateral stability to the tire when cornering, avoiding beading. With Air-Liner Light inside your tyres, you can tackle even the most extreme bends quickly and without worry.

Technical specifications of the Air-Liner Light

Air-Liner Light is presented as a super light ring (only 55g) thermo welded and colored in the iconic fluorescent green of Vittoria’s Air-Liner inserts. It is compatible with mtb tires of size 29”x2.1” up to 29”x2.4”, with rim channels from 25mm to 30mm wide and with any type of sealing liquid. Air-Liner light must only be used with tubeless-ready tires and with multi-way tubeless valves. The Air-Liner Light packaging contains an insert and a 40 mm long Vittoria Multiway Tubeless Valve. The list price is €59.95.

– Website Vittoria