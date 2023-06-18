Home » Creepy! They found a human head in Valledupar
Creepy! They found a human head in Valledupar

In charge of Legal Medicine, a head of a human body was found in the sector known as ‘Cola de Caballo’, located on the right bank of the Guatapurí river in Valledupar.

The community in the area, where there are commonly nearby farms or parcels, upon finding the head in a state of decomposition, notified the National Police.

However, when the authorities inspected the site, they did not find the other parts of the body.

“It is noteworthy that no person in the community recognizes him (the victim) and that due to his condition, smell and color he has been around for more than two days,” the Police reported.

Sijín personnel inspected the head on the banks of the river waters and transferred it to the morgue to try to identify the victim.

The authorities also do not know the motives that could have caused the death of the person.

