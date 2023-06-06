crime inspector in rural area of ​​Valledupar

The man, known as El Indio, murdered in events recorded in the town of Los Venados, rural area of ​​Valleduparhe would have been taken from his house by armed men at approximately 10 pm last Saturday.

This was stated by Cristhian Camaño, inspector of the corregimiento, who confirmed that “El Indio” was a well-known person in the town.

“Two motorized subjects arrived at the home of the Colombian-Venezuelan citizen, who lived with his sentimental partner and forced the couple to leave the housethere he was finished “Camaño said.

The man, with a dark complexion, who was dressed in jean shorts, without a shirt, and sandals, was killed with two shots to the head.

EL PILÓN learned from the community that the murder had been committed in front of his partner and a friend who was with them, who was the one who notified the National Police of the murder.

“As an authority, we reject these violent acts and we are going to convene a security council with the police authorities and request the accompaniment of the Prosecutor’s Office to deal with these issues, which afflict the community of Los Venados because there is anxietyCamano added.

However, the authorities have not yet disclosed the full identity of the victim or determined whether an armed group was behind the crime.

“If it was an armed group, the competent authority will have to determine it, but initially You can not talk about some group or a “social cleansing” because the man was never mentioned in a pamphlet”, pointed out Camaño.

The death of ‘El Indio’ is part of a wave of violence that has hit the urban and rural areas of Valledupar in recent days. On Monday morning, for example, another person dedicated to the recycling trade was assassinated with a firearm when she was on a street in the Cicero Maestre neighborhood.