Crime on the Algeciras – Campoalegre road

As Jefferson Calderonthe man who was killed when he was mobilizing on a motorcycle this Saturday afternoon was identified.

In a tragic event, a man identified as Jefferson Calderón, lost his life violently when he was killed with a firearm while riding a Honda motorcycle with license plates KGS-05G on the fourth bridge of the road that leads from the municipality of Algeciras to Campoalegre.

This man becomes the most recent victim of the growing wave of violence affecting this region of the department of Huila. The circumstances that led to this tragic event have not yet been clarified and the local authorities have launched an investigation with the aim of identifying those responsible for this heinous crime.

It was learned that the victim lived in the neighborhood Altos de Satia in the Municipality of Algeciras, Huila and was the father of minors.

It may interest you: Accused of assaulting a man with a dagger in southern Neiva

This unfortunate event adds to a series of violent events that have occurred in recent days in Algeciras and Campoalegre, Huila, generating growing concern among the local community.

The authorities call for citizen collaboration and for anyone who may have relevant information about this case to share it confidentially, in order to advance the investigation and bring those responsible to justice. The community awaits responses and measures to prevent future acts of violence in the region and restore peace to their lives.

On social networks, many people have expressed messages of condolences to Calderón’s family.

You can read Foreigner captured in Teruel with marijuana