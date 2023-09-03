Sony Confirms Remote Release Date for PlayStation Portal: November 15th in Selected Markets

Sony has finally announced the release date for their PlayStation Portal. The non-portable console that allows players to remotely play PS5 video games through Remote Play will be available on November 15 in selected markets. Currently, the device can be reserved in 11 countries, including Spain, through PlayStation Direct. Pre-orders will open in these countries on September 29, and Japan and Canada will also be added to the list of available markets.

However, the release date for the rest of the world is still unknown. With deliveries starting in the first markets on November 15, it is possible that Sony will expand its presence in the market before the end of the year holidays.

It’s important to note that the PlayStation Portal is not a portable console, as Sony has clarified. It is a remote player that can only play games running on a PS5 via Remote Play. The device has certain restrictions, such as not being compatible with games played through streaming via a PlayStation Plus subscription. It also needs to be connected to the same WiFi network as the PS5 and requires the console to be always on. Its primary use is playing games from different rooms within the same house.

Considering its limitations, it’s difficult not to see the PlayStation Portal as a glorified controller. However, there may still be a market for it, despite its high price of $199.99 or €219.99. The device inherits the design and features of the PS5’s DualSense controller, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. It features an 8-inch LCD screen that can play games and other multimedia content in Full HD (1080p) resolution at 60 frames per second.

Overall, while the PlayStation Portal may not be a bestseller, it is a unique addition to the PS5 ecosystem for those who want to take advantage of remote play capabilities.