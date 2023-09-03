Basketball World Cup, Italy feat: Pozzecco’s national team also beats Puerto Rico (73-57) and qualifies for the quarter-finals after 25 years

Quarterfinals at the basketball World Cup after 25 years: a goal for which everyone would have signed on the eve. Now it’s a reality, thanks to the victory of coach Pozzecco’s national team against Puerto Rico, a success that follows the Azzurri’s feat against Serbia by two days. And that gives Italy the chance to challenge the United States or Lithuania in the next phase. Grumpy match, not beautiful, with Italy playing brilliantly in the first quarter, before suffering the return of the Caribbean (complete with overtaking) in the third set. In the last quarter, then, the play of the blue team and the great defense made the difference: the final result was 73-57. And now dreaming really costs nothing.

