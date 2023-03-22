



Cuenca.- The theft of vehicle accessories they become more frequent. In recent cases, criminals chose to break into the garages of houses to dismantle to vehicles.

Yesterday, at 05:20, a citizen heard a noise in the patio of his house, which is used as a parking lot for vehicles and This space has a metal enclosure.

The person affected, realizing that something was happening, approached a third-story window and saw that a motorcycle was parked outside his home and then he saw an unknown man who was lighting up the engine area of ​​his vehicle with a cell phone. Grand Vitara SZ.

The victim reacted and yelled at the offender, who, upon finding himself discovered, collected the vehicle accessories, boarded the motorcycle and escaped from the place.

The owner of the vehicle tried to get out to chase the offender, but upon reaching the front door, it was found that the same was tied with a cable.

Later, when inspecting the two vehicles that were parked in the place, those affected realized that a Grand Vitara SZ le some accessories were missing from the engine area. But, another Chevrolet Spark car was the most harmed, the offender took the dashboard accessories and various accessories and parts from the engine area. The owners estimate that the theft of accessories borders on 5,000 dollars.

The injured parties consider that the offender scaled the metal enclosure of the house, then from the inside forced the main access security to make it easier to flee after the theft of the accessories.

one of the owners calls on the authorities to strengthen security. “That the authorities do the work that is their responsibility… for a long time I have come with the feeling that in Cuenca insecurity is daily bread,” he said.

similar case

A similar event happened in the early hours of last Friday, March 17, when the criminals dismantled a vehicle that was parked inside the garage of a home.

The robbery happened on García Moreno and Juan José Flores streets, in Cuenca.

Criminals to get to where the vehicle was they mocked the assuranceselectric fence, house alarm and video surveillance cameras.

Thus, they seized the accessories on the vehicle’s dashboard, the brain of the vehicle, the electric door controls, the mirrors, the purifier implements, injectors, as well as personal documents. -(YO)