Crisis of representativeness of political parties: Walter Fagoaga

This Tuesday in the Plataforma program, the sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about the crisis of the representativeness of political parties, considering that this reaches the interior of the party due to problems of legitimacy, participation and internal democracy.

For Fagoaga, it is necessary to question the reason why political parties now emphasize that there is a change or renewal within them, ensuring that everyone who wants to participate and give their opinion can do so.

“It seems that for the parties that were defeated and that represent that bloc, the lesson came too late”he expressed.

In addition, he explained that the actions aimed at building internal democracy are regular, which is why when talking about the crisis in political parties, they talk about a crisis of representativeness and in this one they talk about a crisis of legitimacy.