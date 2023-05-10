Home » Crisis of representativeness of political parties: Walter Fagoaga
News

Crisis of representativeness of political parties: Walter Fagoaga

by admin
Crisis of representativeness of political parties: Walter Fagoaga

This Tuesday in the Plataforma program, the sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about the crisis of the representativeness of political parties, considering that this reaches the interior of the party due to problems of legitimacy, participation and internal democracy.

For Fagoaga, it is necessary to question the reason why political parties now emphasize that there is a change or renewal within them, ensuring that everyone who wants to participate and give their opinion can do so.

“It seems that for the parties that were defeated and that represent that bloc, the lesson came too late”he expressed.

In addition, he explained that the actions aimed at building internal democracy are regular, which is why when talking about the crisis in political parties, they talk about a crisis of representativeness and in this one they talk about a crisis of legitimacy.

See also  Nature complements the treatment

You may also like

Eugen Korda: Robert Fico has no bottom |...

Canada will not be intimidated after the expulsion...

Experts provided information in Seekirchen about regional heat...

Trump has finally caught up with his misogyny...

To prison accused of collecting extortions from ranchers...

Jiaxing Compulsory Isolation and Rehabilitation Center launched the...

Forest fires near Dresden and Boxberg: investigations are...

Pension fund problem only affects 30% of the...

Petro’s new salary adjustment for the public sector

Truck fire on the A45: the lack of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy