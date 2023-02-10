Recently, the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and the Safety Office of the Provincial Party Committee jointly issued a notice, requiring the political and legal committees of the municipal party committees, the party groups (party committees) of the provincial political and legal units, and the member units of the leading group for the construction of a safe Shanxi to unify their thoughts and actions with the decision-making and deployment of the central and provincial committees. , quickly implement the spirit of the provincial party committee’s political and legal work conference, refine responsibility measures, clarify the division of responsibilities, strengthen follow-up and follow-up, speed up the construction of a higher level of safe Shanxi and rule of law Shanxi, and strive to promote the modernization of the province’s political and legal work, and write a comprehensive construction of socialism The chapter of Shanxi, a modern country, contributes political and legal power.

The notice pointed out that the main leaders of the provincial party committee gave instructions on political and legal work, fully affirmed the achievements of the province’s political and legal front in the past year, and pointed out the significance, basic requirements and main tasks of doing a good job in this year’s political and legal work, and do a good job for us The direction and focus are clarified. Departments at all levels in the province must conscientiously implement them, especially to deeply understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on political and legal work, and to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on investigation and investigation of Shanxi. The combination of spirit, as a reality test to defend the “two establishments” and “two maintenances”, quickly unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the central and provincial party committees, and strive to build a higher level of safe Shanxi and rule of law in Shanxi.

We must firmly grasp the theme of the times. Focusing closely on the theme of promoting the modernization of political and legal work, we must deeply grasp the overall requirements of political and legal work in the new era and new journey, and firmly promote the modernization of concepts, systems, capabilities, and guarantees. To promote the modernization of ideas and concepts, we must focus on strengthening political leadership, justice for the people, international vision, rule of law thinking, system concepts, source governance, bottom-line thinking, hard work, service-oriented, integrity and innovation; to promote the modernization of the work system, we must Focus on improving the party’s leadership system for political and legal work, the functional system of political and legal institutions, the operating system of law enforcement and judicial power, the political and legal public service system, the system of safeguarding political security, the system of maintaining social stability, the system of public security and risk reduction, the system of grassroots social governance, and scientific and technological support To promote the modernization of work capabilities, we must focus on improving political capabilities, business capabilities, execution capabilities, mass work capabilities, overall planning and integration capabilities, and clean government construction capabilities; promote the modernization of occupational security , we must focus on establishing a job security system that conforms to the characteristics of the political and legal profession, and strive to ensure the high-quality development of the province with modern services for political and legal work.

We must pay close attention to key tasks. Solidly build the “moat” of the capital, and strive to contribute to the security and stability of the capital and the overall stability of the country with the security and stability of Shanxi; we must focus on preventing and defusing major risks, adhere to and develop the “Fengqiao Experience” in the new era, and strengthen the diversified resolution of conflicts and disputes , focus on stability-related issues in key areas, carry out special tackling and key stability control, severely crack down on various crimes, improve the three-dimensional informationized social security prevention and control system, innovate grassroots social governance, and ensure the overall social stability of the province; we must strive to create high-level A law-based business environment, centering on building a high-standard market system, “three nos” and “three yess” business environment, better meet the needs of development, improve law enforcement and judicial policies and measures, and equally protect the legitimate rights and interests of various market players in accordance with the law. The property rights protection system based on the principle of fairness strives to make a good legal environment a golden signboard of Shanxi.

To forge a strong team. Continue to promote the requirements of comprehensive and strict control of the party and the police, with the sober and firm attitude of “always on the road” and “always blowing the charge”, adhere to the strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere for a long time, and unswervingly promote the positive trend To eradicate discipline and combat corruption, focus on the construction of clean and honest institutions, and continue to make efforts in eliminating political corruption, punishing law enforcement and judicial corruption, and rectifying the “four winds”. To build a high-quality political and legal team, comprehensively improve the level of revolutionization, regularization, specialization, and professionalization of the political and legal team, and strive to build a high-quality political and legal team that can take on heavy responsibilities. (Reporter Chen Junqi)

