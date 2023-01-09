THE EVENT

The Cai section of Vigo greets the end of the works at the bivouac of the Tudaio fort with satisfaction mixed with pride. The latest details will be finalized shortly, in the meantime the section heads in a public meeting held in recent days in the presence of a large number of participants have announced the inauguration date of the structure, set for August 5th.

«On this occasion we will also celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the section, founded in 1973», explained the president Marco De Nicolò, «it will therefore be a double celebration for our territory which boasts a uniqueness. In fact, our section does not have its own shelters, as is the case elsewhere in the Belluno area, but now it can count on two bivouacs, both of which can be used free of charge. Starting next summer, we will add the fort bivouac at Tudaio to the Spagnolli bivouac».

Bivouac which will be named after a historical figure of mountaineering from Vigo: Luigi Da Rin Chiaurei. Originally from Piniè, the hamlet from which the ascent to Tudaio begins, a lawyer by profession but above all a pioneer of local mountaineering, Da Rin Chiaurei also received a medal for military valor.

«The Cai section of Vigo had already taken this choice into consideration in the eighties for the naming of what later became the Spagnolli bivouac», added De Nicolò, «and on this occasion the “candidature” became topical again, promoted by the same section that made this decision, which was positively received by the population to whom we announced the decision during the evening of January 4″.

Returning to the project for the bivouac at the Tudaio fort, the last step before the inauguration concerns the interior design.

In the meantime, the crowdfunding activity through which the Cai section of Vigo has raised the necessary funds for the progress of the construction site continues at full speed.

«Crowfunding will remain active until the inauguration», underlined De Nicolò, «at the moment it has allowed us to raise around four thousand five hundred euros to which must be added a series of contributions offered voluntarily by private individuals and, above all, by other associations in Vigo. Yes the latter deals with an important detail for us and for the community that liked the project. The country is united on this initiative and we are very happy about it».

The money in hand, around seven thousand euros, will be used to close the project, started thanks to the contributions obtained from Unione Montana and Cai Centrale.

«These were complex jobs», concluded the president of the Cai section of Vigo, «we worked hard, defying the weather and altitude also thanks to the help of a hired helicopter which allowed us to quickly bring everything we needed to the top for the construction site»Gianluca De Rosa